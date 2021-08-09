HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to require face-covering in all school facilities when students are scheduled for attendance.
The face-covering requirement will apply to all students, staff and visitors, according to officials. The only exception to this requirement is the legal exemptions already established by the NCDHHS SafeSchoolsNC Toolkit. The vote passed 5-2, according to officials.
The board also voted to make an exemption to student-athletes while they are participating in indoor athletics.
The board says that they plan to revisit the issue of mandatory face coverings at every meeting. They add that their decision will be based on the updated number of school-affected positives, quarantines, and staffing.
In addition to making masks mandatory, the board also voted to suspend the virtual learning options in the district. Superintendent Dr. John Bryant indicated that they created the virtual option in response to the board's decision to make face coverings optional. Officials say 380 students signed up for the virtual option, but only three staff members applied to teach. Due to these circumstances, the board voted to suspend the virtual option.
Any additional changes will be communicated to families via SwiftK12 emails and phone calls, according to officials.
