HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County Public Schools will return to learn in August following Plan C, a fully remote learning model – for the first 6 weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Our ultimate commitment is to the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families,” said Board Chair Blair Craven. “It is with this in mind, and with the understanding that plans will be evaluated and refined based on public health in our community, that our board voted to start the school year on a fully remote model.”
Under Plan C, virtual whole class sessions will take place teaching new content with grades and assessments, instead of primarily reviewing previously learned material.
According to the press release, the following changes will be made:
"Students will be assigned to teachers and classes with their peers at their schools, and will attend school remotely and simultaneously with their peers on a half-day online schedule with independent assignments for the afternoon. Daily attendance will be taken and student grading expectations will look similar to in-person expectations.
For students in Grades K-5, remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. following individual teachers’ classroom schedules. Teachers will communicate their classroom schedules with families in early August. For students in Grades 6-12, remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., following the school’s in-person half day bell schedule. Afternoons will be reserved for virtual small group work or individual support.
Recognizing that some families do not have reliable internet access, the district and the Henderson County Education Foundation are working with local organizations to identify resources to support accessibility – including a map of locations offering free WiFi use for HCPS students.
For those families that are still unable to access remote learning digitally, students will be provided with either hotspot access and/or paper and text-based alternative assignments. Families should contact their school’s principal for more information about this option."
For more information on the Henderson County Public Schools plan to Return to Learn, go here.
