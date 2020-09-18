HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Law enforcement officers from Henderson County and beyond, along with Ryan Hendrix’s family, friends, and others from the surrounding community said goodbye Friday to the lawman who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Hendrix was a former United States Marine who joined the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. In his eight years as a deputy, Hendrix became a member of the SWAT team and served as a field training officer for new deputies. The 35-year-old leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, a six-year-old son, and a fiancé who he had planned to marry in October.
Hendrix was responding to an early morning shootout on Sep. 10, involving a man who Sheriff Lowell Griffin described as a career-criminal and a homeowner whose vehicle that Robert Doss Jr. was accused of breaking into and taking a gun from. Another shootout ensued when deputies arrived, claiming Doss’ life at the scene and Hendrix’s hours later at the hospital.
On Friday morning, the public was invited to pay their respects at Mud Creek Baptist Church until 1 p.m.
Hendrix's funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. The service will only be open to family, friends, law enforcement, and first responders.
A funeral procession will then take Hendrix to the Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tracy Grove Road, where his final resting place awaits
Full procession details: Sheriff's office releases details on how public can pay respects to fallen deputy Ryan Hendrix
