HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Law enforcement officers from Henderson County and beyond, along with Ryan Hendrix’s family, friends, and others from the surrounding community said goodbye Friday to the lawman who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Hendrix served the sheriff's office for eight years, since 2012. He was also a member of the SWAT team and a field training officer.
He was a former Marine and had two young children: a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.
Deputies said Hendrix was also engaged and planning to get marring in October.
Hendrix was responding to an early morning shootout on Sep. 10, involving a man who Sheriff Lowell Griffin described as a career-criminal and a homeowner whose vehicle that Robert Doss Jr. was accused of breaking into and taking a gun from. Another shootout ensued when deputies arrived, claiming Doss’ life at the scene and Hendrix’s hours later at the hospital.
On Friday morning, the public was invited to pay their respects at Mud Creek Baptist Church until 1 p.m.
Hendrix's funeral service began just after 2 p.m.
Don Hendrix, Ryan's father, spoke first.
"Like St. Paul, you too have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, you have kept your faith, and you have earned your crown," the elder Hendrix said of his son. "It has been my pleasure, and now it is my honor to be your dad."
Sheriff Lowell Griffin spoke next, fondly looking back on Hendrix's career, highlighting the fallen deputy's impressive ability to talk to people and de-escalate situations.
Griffin said there was no other term to describe Hendrix but "a rock star" when he served on patrol.
"When it came time to fight, Ryan wanted to fight the biggest guy. When it was time to run, he wanted to run after the fastest guy," Griffin recalled. "He was a bulldog."
"I don't know who looked at Ryan and said, 'this is a good idea, I'm going to run from him," the sheriff said of Hendrix's many foot chases. "There was only one thing that could happen. Someone was going to jail tired."
"Whatever Ryan did, he put his heart into," the sheriff said. "And whatever he did, you knew it was going to be completed when he got done."
Griffin was audibly choked up when he made his final remarks: "Godspeed, Deputy Ryan Hendrix. Your work here is done, and with the help of everyone here today, we will hold the line until we meet again."
Ryan's siblings took the podium next.
"You're my hero and I love you," was how Hendrix's sister closed her remarks.
"Ryan never slowed down or ran out of energy," his oldest brother recalled, also adding that he struggled to compete with the younger Hendrix, even though he was five years older.
Thomas Hendrix, another of Ryan's brothers, said that he believes if Ryan knew what the outcome of his final shift would be, that Ryan Hendrix would have still put on his uniform and went to work.
“Because he knew that if it wasn’t him, it would have been one of his brothers from Charlie squad,” Thomas said.
Following the family's remarks, Hendrix's pastor, Chas Morris spoke, admitting that he was shocked that he had to stop planning his remarks for Deputy Hendrix's upcoming wedding ceremony to begin planning for the funeral service.
After the funeral, a procession carried Hendrix to the Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tracy Grove Road, where a private internment ceremony was held.
