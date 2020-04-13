Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Henderson County Schools say several kitchens in the district are without power following storms that occurred early Monday morning.
As a result, the district says several meal pickup sites will be closed today.
Atkinson Elementary, Hillandale Elementary, Fletcher Elementary and Hendersonville Middle will be closed. Officials say this includes grab-and-go meal pickup and the operation of Meals On the Bus routes #1 and #5.
In an effort to support families affected by these closures, staff and resources will be redirected to the kitchen and East Henderson High today.
School district officials say for today, free meals for children can be picked up at the following locations and routes:
- Dana Elementary
- Glenn C. Marlow Elementary
- Sugarloaf Elementary
- Upward Elementary
- East Henderson High
- Apple Valley Middle/North Henderson High
- Meals On the Bus routes #2, #3, #6, and #7
