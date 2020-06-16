HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County Sheriff's Office has announced the newest steps to protect their K-9 officers.
"We're proud to have provided every local area department with donations for use with training, protective vests, tactical lights and tourniquets. We currently continue to fund uniformed off-duty police for mentoring and security at the Boys & Girls Club as well as tuition support for students entering law enforcement careers through the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Blue Ridge Community College."
STAND T.A.L.L vice president, Sharon Hanson worked to raise funds for the new vests for their furriest officers.
Lt. Kevin Holden of the K-9 unit said, “This is incredible. We’re so fortunate to have an organization like STAND T.A.L.L. that not only supports what we in law enforcement do, but is willing to step up and provide us with funding for these vests for our 4-legged partners. I and the department can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done for us.”
