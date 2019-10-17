Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has announced to addition of two new SRO's assigned to Mountain Community School.
The sheriff's office says Deputy Ben Hawkins and his K-9 Ranger were assigned to the school on Monday, October 14.
The sheriff's office says Ranger has specialized training in narcotics detection as well as search and rescue.
The sheriff's office says they have long felt the need to have a K-9 team available and dedicated to the school system and SROs.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin says he sees Ranger as being a proactive part of combating the drugs and vaping issues being seen as early as middle school.
Deputy Hawkins and K-9 Ranger will be available to all schools in Henderson County!
