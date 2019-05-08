HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Henderson County SWAT and Drug Enforcement Teams arrested three men on May 6 after a search warrant found they were in possession of various drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
After the search warrant was executed along Hawk Terrace in Hendersonville, detectives say they seized the following:
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- Marijuana
- THC gummies
- Compounding materials used to convert THC from marijuana into edible products
- Four firearms
Three men were arrested following the execution of the search warrant.
David Mitchell Crosby, 20, of Orchard Road in Flat Rock was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance.
He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Takoma James Williams, 22, and Michael Stephen Williams, 20, both of Cabin Creek Road in Zirconia were arrested alongside Crosby.
Takoma was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance
- Felony manufacture schedule VI controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
He was released on a $12,750 secured bond.
Michael faces the following charges:
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI-controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for keeping or selling controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Felony manufacturing schedule VI controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael was released on a $11,500 secured bond.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges members of the community to report any and all drug related information to (828) 694-2954.
