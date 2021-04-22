HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.
Deputies say the event will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center located at 100 North Grove Street in Hendersonville.
According to deputies, Sheriff Lowell Griffin encourages anyone with unused or expired medication to bring it in so officers can dispose of it safely.
More news: Officials: North Greenville Hospital to close COVID-19 unit as cases decline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.