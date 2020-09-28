HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Monday night they were experiencing issues with their 911 telephone system.
Minutes later, deputies said the issues had been resolved, but still advised anyone who calls 911 and can't connect to a dispatcher should hang up and dial 828.697.4912 instead.
"Technicians are still working to determine the cause of the outage." said HCSO spokesman Johnny Duncan.
