HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 testing site for the public on Saturday, August 29.

Testing will take place at the Health Department, 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28792, from 9 a.m. to 1 p. m.

Attendees will enter and park at the Department of Social Services entrance facing Old Spartanburg Road. Individuals will then line up inside and be routed into the Health Department testing area. Once tested, attendees will exit on the Public Health side of the building facing Spartanburg Highway.

Testing is open to the community and all are welcome while supplies last. The test comes at no charge while those with insurance are asked to bring their cards. 

No referral is needed. Community members do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

