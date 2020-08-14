HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public Health officials in Henderson County said the originally scheduled COVID-19 drive-thru testing planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday will be moved inside the Henderson County Health Department, located 1200 Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville due to rain in the forecast.
"The shift from a drive-thru to walk-in clinic leads to a number of traffic changes," said Andrew Mundhenk, communications manager for Henderson County Department of Public Health. "Attendees will now enter and park at the Department of Social Services entrance using Old Spartanburg Road. Attendees will then line up inside with social distancing and be routed into the Health Department testing area. Once tested, attendees will exit on the Public Health side of the building facing Spartanburg Highway. Signage will be set up to help guide traffic."
People who come to get tested are asked to bring a raincoat, hats, umbrella, and mask.
"It is highly suggested those who have difficulty walking or standing in line seek future testing opportunities," Mundhenk advised, as there will be approximately 330 steps to and from the testing site from the parking lot.
Testing will still run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be free and open to the community without a doctor's order.
