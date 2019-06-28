HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Captain Josh Poore of the Hendersonville Fire Department was off-duty and mountain biking on Bent Creek Trail in the North Mills River area, when he was injured in an accident, the department informed press.
The accident injured his spine, causing him unable to move his arms or legs, the department says.
Skyland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and Josh was transported to Mission Hospital, where he was immediately treated.
Josh underwent a surgery that fused his spine and was in the ICU for ten days before being moved to a trauma unit.
Josh has regained movement in his legs but is still currently unable to move his arms, his family says.
On June 28, he was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, a facility specializing in rehabilitation for patients with spinal cord and brain injuries.
Captain Josh Poore was honored as the 2018 Officer of the Year for the Hendersonville Fire Department. He has served as a Hendersonville firefighter since 2007 and was selected for the honor based on his support of the department’s mission and his ability to create an environment for those he supervisors that promotes training, fitness, ownership and personal growth. Three weeks ago, he graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Fire Administration.
Josh’s family is thankful for the miracles God has provided, but know Josh has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Donation options and fundraisers are being organized to assist with Josh’s medical costs and to cover travel and housing costs for Josh’s family as they travel back and forth to Atlanta while he is rehabilitating at the Shepherd Center.
Those wishing to donate can do so through the locations below:
- Josh Poore Tragedy Fund
The public can make a donation at any State Employees’ Credit Union in North Carolina. Visit a SECU and let them know you’d like to donate to the “Josh Poore Family Tragedy Account.”
- The Hendersonville Fire department welcomes donations to be dropped off at either Hendersonville Fire Department station location. Administrative staff members are available to accept donations at Station 2 every weekday from 8am-5pm. Staff availability for accepting donations is based on call volume and less predictable outside of regular business hours and at Station 1.
- Fire Station 2 – 632 Sugarloaf Rd
- Fire Station 1 – 851 N. Main St
