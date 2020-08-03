HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson Police Department says one of their K9 officers has been removed from police duties after an off-duty incident.
Police say the incident occurred on Majestic Trace in Henderson County around 1:49 p.m. on August 2. K9 Sunny reportedly got away and ran to a neighbor's yard while its handler was off duty.
Sunny bit and injured a 68-yea-old victim. The handler secured Sunny and rendered first aid to the victim prior to EMS's arrival. The victim was transported to Advent Health for his injuries.
“We deeply regret this happened and we take full responsibility for the incident,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake. “We are cooperating with the victim and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office who is investigating the incident. Because of this incident, we will reevaluate our K9 program and policies to try and make sure an event like this never happens again.”
Sunny is currently being quarantined at the Henderson County Animal Shelter and has been relieved of its duties.
