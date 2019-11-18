HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) In South America, gauchos use the bola to capture animals by entangling their legs. The device is roughly 8-feet of line that has hooked weights on each end to allow the line to wrap around the animal - capturing it in a humane manner.
The Hendersonville Police Department is wanting to take this non-lethal way of restraining, and train their officers to effectively use it on people who are uncooperative and/or show clear signs of potential violence to police or others.
The Bola Wrap System permits officers to shoot a Kevlar line about 10-25 feet. It's designed to wrap around someone's torso or legs to restrain their mobility - in particular, their arms.
“Especially important to me is this system will likely allow our officers to secure people suffering from mental illness who are acting in a manner that could lead to uses of physical force," Chief Blake said in a press release.
The units cost about $1,000. The non-reusable cartridges that contain the bola line is about $30 per cartridge.
"During my tenure I’ve constantly emphasized the importance that our uses of force on citizens be proper and fitting on citizens for the situations we are addressing regardless of their status. People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other citizens, according to a study by the nonprofit Treatment Advocacy Center," Blake said.
Blake and his officers will begin training on November 22. To the Chief's knowledge, no other North Carolina law enforcement agency has taken up using the Bola Wrap.
