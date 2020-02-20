Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Drug Task Force arrested a man on Friday, February 14 accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies say the drug task force with the assistance of SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on Finley Cove Road in Hendersonville.
During the search, deputies say they discovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say Douglas Ferrari was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the purposes of selling Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting a Public Officer
Deputies say Ferrari is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $305,000 secured bond.
