HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Hendersonville Fire Department honored a long-time member with a big promotion earlier this month.
The department says Justin Ward has been working with them since 2007 when he came on as a part-time firefighter. His experience working with the NC Forestry Service and Valley Hill Fire Department helped him as he quickly became a full-time crew member.
Ward held the rank of engineer, lieutenant, captain and has served at the City's Fire Mashal since 2016. Now, he adds Deputy Chief to his list of titles.
“Deputy Chief Ward is committed to public safety and serving this community,” said Hendersonville Fire Chief D. James Miller. “He is a great asset to this department and will bring that same level of service and professionalism to this position and to the people of our great City.”
As Fire Marshal, Ward helped grow the Hendersonville Fire Department's Life Safety Division, which focuses on fire prevention, education, enforcement of the fire code, plans review, safety inspections, and fire investigations.
Ward is supported not just by the city, but by his wife Lacie and two children.
