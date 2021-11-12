HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is coming together to paint a sidewalk mural to solidify their status as "Bee City USA."
It's called "The Hendo Beeline" Project. You can find the mural on Maple Street from Fifth Avenue to the Historic Depot.
On Friday afternoon, anyone could stop by, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up for a color-by-number assignment—no artistic experience necessary.
The painters get a 30-minute, time slot to add their own vision to the sidewalk.
Some Hendersonville High School art classes helped, as well as 200 volunteers.
Elizabeth Queen is the lead artist. She hopes this mural brings more people into town.
"The idea that I came up with was: we're a bee city. We're a city of four seasons. So, why not develop a yellow brick road with a honeycomb that will draw people from the community, whether they're old or young—whatever their background or influence is. It pulls everybody together," Queen said.
Queen says opening up to the community can get more people involved.
"Rather than every piece of art be my work, I thought, why not invite other artists in the community to contribute supporting art?" said Queen, "And so, I did a sub-call to artists. And I have artists from ages three to over 80 who submitted the flowers of this garden and are up here, every weekend, painting."
If you want to check out this project for yourself, you can head down to Maple Street, in Hendersonville, and start at the train depot. The piece is about 840 feet long.
This mural in collaboration between the AARP and friends of Hendersonville.
