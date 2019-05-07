HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Greg Newman said Tuesday a Hendersonville man accused of stabbing his mother to death was found insane and ordered to a state hospital.
The judge ordered Brendan Allen, age 33, to be transported to the NC Regional Hospital in Butner, NC, for an indefinite period of confinement.
The ruling was made Monday after a hearing in which three forensic psychiatrists testified that Allen suffers from severe schizophrenia, and did so at the time of his mother’s killing in 2014.
The judge agreed with the doctors that Allen was “incapable of knowing the nature and quality of his actions in a rational and reality-based way. As such, it was determined by the Court that Brendan Allen was incapable of distinguishing right and wrong due to the effects of psychosis caused by Chronic Paranoid Schizophrenia,” Newman said in a news released.
After being found insane, Allen’s charges for murder and larceny were dismissed.
“We indicted this case in early 2015, but we have been delayed several years now by Allen’s psychological illness and his continued hospitalization at Broughton,” Newman stated. “The defense experts determined that Allen was insane at the time of the assault and our own doctor at Central Regional Hospital agreed. I have no evidence to refute these findings. In fact, when I viewed the video-taped interview of Allen at the Henderson County jail in early 2015, it was evident to me then that an insanity defense could be successfully argued at a trial. Judge Knight made the right call and did the only thing he could do in this situation. Allen’s condition, while better now than it has been in a long time, is still very advanced and the expectation is that he will be hospitalized for many years to come.”
Henderson County deputies responded to a 911 call on December 7, 2014 on North Harper Drive and found Margaret Kelly stabbed to death inside.
Investigators tracked Allen down in Florida driving Kelly’s car.
“He gave a rambling, and at times incoherent, statement where he admitted to killing his mother and intended to go to Ohio to kill his father,” Newman said of Allen’s confession during an interview with investigators. “He was hearing voices and made several references to spirits. He referred to his dad as ‘Satan’ and his mother as ‘Babylon’ and that they were ‘leaders of a rebellion against God.’”
