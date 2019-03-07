Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say their drug enforcement team arrested a man on Wednesday after discovering crack cocaine while executing a warrant.
Deputies say the team arrived at a home on North Clear Creek Road in Hendersonville with a search warrant. While there, they arrested Chaz Antoine Motley, 31, after finding approximately 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine and one handgun.
Motley was arrested and charged with multiple felonies including felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm.
Motley is being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $89,000 secured bond.
More news: SC Forestry Commission will be conducting a controlled burn today at Table Rock State Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.