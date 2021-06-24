HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged for exploiting a minor online.
According to the sheriff's office, the special victim's unit received a cybertip in regards to the alleged online dissemination of material related to child sexual abuse.
The sheriff's office said detectives began their investigation and were able to obtain enough evidence to serve a search warrant at 21-year-old Sebastian Omar Huerta-Molinero's home on Wednesday.
Deputies said Huerta-Molinero has been charged with 10 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
