Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Hendersonville man will spend the next 17 and a half years behind bars for distributing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray's office made the announcement on Friday morning.
A judge sentenced 39-year-old Brian Scott Harden to 210 months. Harden was also ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment, serve a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.
In court proceedings, it was revealed in June of 2018, Harden was distributing child pornography to individuals via Skype. Law enforcement searched his home and seized multiple computer devices, cellular phones, and a CD.
Analysis of the seized items revealed more than 600 images of child pornography, including children under the age of 12 and material depicting the violent, sadistic or masochistic abuse of children.
Harden admitted he had been sending and receiving child pornography online for at least two year.
He pleaded guilty on September 12, 2019 to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. Harden is now in federal custody.
All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
