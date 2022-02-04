HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Hendersonville man was sentenced to life without parole after he was convicted of first degree murder, according to a release from the North Carolina District Attorney's Office for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania Counties.
Kenneth Mills, 25, was convicted of killing Lavoris Jermaine Brown, 42, during an incident in August of 2018, the DA says.
According to the release, Mills shot Brown at Sullivan public park using a semi-automatic handgun. Mills fled the scene but was found four days later near Four Seasons Blvd.
Mills was arrested and has remained in the custody of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, Mills' and Brown's girlfriends were fighting. Mills' girlfriend pinned Brown's girlfriend to the ground, so he tried to intervene and pull her off his girlfriend. This is when a another woman came from behind to stop him, but when he turned around to confront her he was shot 10 times by Mills.
The release mentions Mills claimed self-defense and feared for his life, and the life of his girlfriend. He claimed Brown had a weapon on him. However, responding law enforcement did not find any weapons on or near Brown's body.
Mills was sentenced to life without parole.
