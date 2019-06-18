HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for seducing, and tricking minors into producing child pornography via smart phone apps, US Attorney Andrew Murray announced Tuesday.
According to a press release from Murray's office, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Gabriel Zagazeta's Hendersonville home on December 15, 2016.
Documents show that Zagezeta was on several social media smart phone apps - specifically those that allow users to create and share personal videos, and use video chats.
The press release details two incidents where Zagezata used these applications to contact children under the age of 13. For example, on May 16, 2016 Zagazeta created a profile on a video app and contacted a 12-year-old from Minnesota. The documents show that he convinced the young girl to send him a total of 65 sexually explicit images of herself.
Documents also show Zagazeta conversed with, and received sexually explicit messages and images from a 10-year-old girl from Alabama on a different app, while he pretended to be a teenage boy.
The December 2016 search warrant included the seizure of computer devices, hard drives and two smart phones. Forensic analysis revealed the devices contained a total of 1,001 images and 1,099 videos of minors participating in sexually explicit conduct.
On January 4, 2019, Zagazeta pleaded guilty to the charges against him.
In addition to his sentence, Zagazeta was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after his release.
The US Attorney thanks the Hendersonville Police Department for leading the investigation, and HSI and SBI for their assistance in the case.
