HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Protests have been taking place throughout the United States in wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.
Several of the rallies have taken place in the Upstate and Western North Carolina - including some in Asheville that have involved the throwing of fireworks and rocks.
In response to the protests, and Floyd's death, the City of Hendersonville's Mayor and members of the City Council have released a statement:
The City of Hendersonville, its elected officials, management and staff, do not tolerate the kind of inexcusable police violence exhibited in the tragic death of George Floyd. As a nation, we must make every effort to fight systemic racism and condemn the actions that unfolded. These types of incidents have widespread repercussions that not only take lives but bring harm to innocent people. Examples of improper uses of force by police from across the country diminish the trust we place in law enforcement, despite the selfless actions being displayed by so many officers and other public servants.
Our thoughts collectively go out to the family and friends of Mr. Floyd, and all who have been touched by this tragedy. We support Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s push for accountability and desire that justice will be served for those involved. We, as a City, also support the rights of the public to peaceably assemble to honor the memory of George Floyd and others who have been victims of racism and violence.
Our hope is our community and nation will continue to work together to peacefully bring about change and strike up productive dialogue to create compassionate and equitable cities across the country.
Various events are planned around the Upstate, and possibly WNC, Wednesday evening.
