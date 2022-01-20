HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The mayor of Hendersonville declares a state of emergency that will go into effect at 6 p.m.
Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk declared the order to efficiently address impacts caused by the winter weather storm.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect until Volk declares it has ended.
More winter weather reminders are available at www.hvlnc.gov.
