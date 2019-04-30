HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department said a local middle school was evacuated for a brief period of time following reports of smoke coming from the cafeteria.
Police say the Hendersonville Fire Department was received a call from Hendersonville Middle School around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in reference to reports of smoke coming from the cafeteria.
All students and staff were evacuated. Police officers assisted with the evacuation, and supervised students while firefighters investigated.
It was determined that the smoke came from the HVAC system in an area above the cafeteria.
Students and staff were returned to their classrooms safely around 10:40 a.m.
MORE NEWS:
Evacuation lifted in Rutherford County after EPA declares air quality is negative for hazardous material
Greenville Co. Schools: Administrators investigating racially charged social media post allegedly posted by Hillcrest High student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.