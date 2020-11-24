Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Henderson County Schools say Hendersonville Middle School has been placed on a code yellow lockdown.
According to district spokesperson Molly Gorsuch the code yellow lockdown is preventing anyone from coming onto campus. All individuals, including car riders, should avoid the area at this time.
We're told that Hendersonville Police are on scene and the school is secured.
A dismissal plan for students who are already at school will be communicated when law enforcement has lifted the lockdown.
Officials have not released the reason for the lockdown.
