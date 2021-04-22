HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- People in Hendersonville are invited to add their touch to the Bee Mural on the exterior wall of Hands On! Children's Museum in downtown Hendersonville.
Officials say that the artist, Matt Willey, has recently added to the mural, and the public can join him in adding to the artwork on May 1.
According to officials, There is no charge for the event, but participants must sign up for a time slot to limit the group size to accommodate CDC guidelines. Masks and social distancing are also required. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult during the event.
Volunteers from the Arts Council of Henderson County will be there to assist painters and take pictures of participants with their "petals in progress."
The coordinator for the Bee Mural project, Kim Bailey, said in a press release, "this is an opportunity for the community to celebrate and participate in this artistic, colorful, legacy project. In fact, it’s the community coming together to make the bee mural project possible in downtown Hendersonville that we are actually celebrating. Small groups of all ages will be able to “paint a petal” on the wall -- at ground level, no one on the lift -- with artist Matt Willey as this lovely, educational mural nears completion.”
In addition to the mural painting, participants will also be able to go through activity stations to do activities such as; learn more about honey bees from members of the Henderson County Beekeepers Association, look for the queen bee in the glass observation hive, plant seeds to start a personal pollinator garden with assistance from Hendersonville’s Bee City USA volunteers and more.
To learn more about the event and register for a time slot, please visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/4zrHCNkGkWTNYOLPlSmUxV8?domain=calendly.com. The event will take place at the Hands On! Children's Museum, located at 318 N Main St, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
In case of poor weather on May 1, reservations will transfer to the following day, May 2. In case of rain on May 2, participants may reschedule for Saturday, May 8.
To learn more about the Hive Alive program at Hands On! Children's Museum, please visit Bring the Hive Alive | Hands On! Children's Museum
