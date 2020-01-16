HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville police need your help finding a man they say wore a wig while robbing a local bank Thursday.
According to HPD, the robbery unfolded around 4:45 p.m. at the BB&T Bank on Dana Road. The man walked in with a shoulder-length black wig and black puffy jacket, handing a teller a note demanding money. The suspect then took off with the note and an undisclosed amount of cash through the front of the building and in an unknown direction.
HPD says the suspect stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, releasing photos of the suspect to media outlets. Anyone who may know the suspect should call Det. Eric LaRowe at 828-697-3025. You can also submit tips using the Hendersonville Police Department app. Just download it in the iOS App Store or Google Play by searching for "Hendersonville PD" and installing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.