HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department announced a man was in jail for robbing a local bank on December 7.
Officers, with assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Laurel Park Police Department, responded to the Entegra Bank on Spartanburg Highway for a reported robbery.
The suspect, described as wearing some sort of mask, reportedly robbed the bank at a teller station. Officers say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
Law enforcement quickly began canvassing the surrounding area.
Owens was located a short while later at a restaurant on Spartanburg Highway. Detectives conducted a follow-up interview with him and quickly determined he was the person responsible for the robbery.
He is charged with common law robbery, arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center where he is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.
The investigation remains ongoing, however.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
