HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Hendersonville police arrested a man accused of attacking an officer during an incident that took place on Friday, according to a release from the police department.
Police say that they responded after it was reported that the suspect made his way into his neighbor's apartment and refused to leave, despite being asked.
After officers made attempts to deescalate the situation and bring the suspect into custody, police say that the suspect resisted and attacked an officer by striking them in the head with a taser multiple times. This cause multiple lacerations that required medical treatment, according to HPD.
Another officer arrived on scene and used a taser against the suspect, who was immediately incapacitated and handcuffed. The suspect was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified by police as 40-year-old Christopher Michael Dratz, has been charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, felony kidnapping and assault on a government official. After being released from the hospital, police say that Dratz was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center.
The police department says that a review of the incident should be completed by Wednesday.
