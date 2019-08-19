Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department are asking for help locating a suspect they say was involved in a shooting near Woodcock Drive on Friday.
According to police, officers say they arrived in the area of Woodcock Drive and Robinson Terrace to investigate a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. Officers say the shooting took place as the result of a robbery stemming from drug related activity.
Police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital, and later released.
Officers say Trayvon Rasheen Downs, age 20, has been charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Police are asking anyone with information on Downs' whereabouts is asked to contact Hendersonville police at 828-697-3025.
