Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Hendersonville Chief of Police, Herbert Blake, announced he would be leaving the department after serving as chief over the last 12 years.
Chief Blake's last day with the City of Hendersonville will be on Friday, August 21.
During his time in office, Chief Blake implemented the police department's use of body cameras to provide accountability and transparency with the community. He also established policies focused on deescalation techniques and effective department-wide practice of the use of force continuum. In addition, the motor bike unit and business district officer program were developed under his watch.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Hendersonville for almost thirteen years. The Hendersonville Police Department has grown in many ways under my leadership that I am very proud of. We have assembled a great team of professionals that will continue to do an outstanding job in the community,” Chief Blake said.
The City of Hendersonville thanked Chief Blake for his years of service to the community and wished him the best in his future endeavors.
An Interim Chief will be selected ahead of Chief Blake’s departure. A plan for the Chief selection process will be presented to City Council at their September meeting.
