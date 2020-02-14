Garbage Truck fatality scene

A look at the area in Hendersonville where where a City of Hendersonville Public Works employee tragically died after being run over Friday. 

Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Hendersonville Police Department confirmed they are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian and a garbage truck. 

According to officers, it happened around 8:42 a.m. along Shadywood Lane and Pineland Road in Hendersonville. 

Hendersonville Communications Manager Allison Nock confirms the person who died was a City of Hendersonville Public Works employee. 

Officers say they will have more information this afternoon and release the name of the victim after they notify the family. 

