Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Hendersonville Police Department confirmed they are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian and a garbage truck.
According to officers, it happened around 8:42 a.m. along Shadywood Lane and Pineland Road in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville Communications Manager Allison Nock confirms the person who died was a City of Hendersonville Public Works employee.
Officers say they will have more information this afternoon and release the name of the victim after they notify the family.
