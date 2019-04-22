Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department are investigating this morning after they were called for a report of shots fired.
Right now details are limited because officers say the investigation is ongoing, but we know the call came for shots were fired Monday morning near Hannah Flanagan's Pub and Eatery located on South Main Street in Hendersonville.
No word on if any injuries are involved at this time.
We have a crew on the way, and we'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
