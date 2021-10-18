HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department said a man reported missing by his family and says they haven't heard from him in months has been located.
Jeremie Dale Quisenberry, 42, was last seen in the Edneyville area in mid-August, according to the department. His family members who reported him missing said he may be without his medication and has no know means of transportation.
Quisenberry is described by police as six foot four.
Quisenberry was reported as located and safe by police on Oct. 18.
