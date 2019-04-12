Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department announced the unexpected loss of Lieutenant Jimmy Case who they say died on Thursday.
According to the police department Lieutenant Case was a longtime officer serving the city since 1999. The department says he was promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and became an acting Lieutenant in 2017, receiving a full promotion this year.
Hendersonville police say that Lieutenant Case served as a K-9 officer, motorcycle officer, hostage negotiator and Alive at 25 instructor for the department.
Case was honored with the Bill Powers Leadership Award for Supervisor of the Year during the department’s annual award ceremony in March of 2019.
Before joining the Hendersonville Police Department, Jimmy served with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1984-1994.
The department says they appreciate the outpouring of support they have received from the community, fellow law enforcement, and other first responders.
At this time, service arrangements have not been announced.
