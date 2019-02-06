Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department are looking for help locating a missing woman.
According to police, 38-year-old Elizabeth Dutcher went missing on January 21, 2019. Police say she was last seen walking north from her home on North Oakland Street in Hendersonville.
Dutcher is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.
If you have any information on Elizabeth Dutcher’s whereabouts, please contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.