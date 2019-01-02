HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Hendersonville said a police officer was placed on leave after being arrested by state troopers.
Officials said Officer Andy Massey was arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on December 29 around 3 a.m.
Massey was charged with driving while impaired and hit-and-run with property damage.
The police department said they received a call about an abandoned vehicle that appeared to be wrecked. They then notified Highway Patrol after finding the car and determining that Massey was the owner.
Massey was placed on administrative leave with pay immediately pending an internal investigation by the Hendersonville Police Department.
Officials said Massey has worked with the HPD since February 2012.
