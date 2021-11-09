HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department announced Officer Joreeca Dinnall is one of three officers across the nation to receive a national award.
Officer Dinnall received a 2021 Axon RISE Officer Award at Axon's 2021 Accelerate conference in Phoenix, Arizona. Officer Dinnall, School Resource Officer at Hendersonville High School, joined Sergeant Anthony Shea from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Shawn Hearn, Bell County Sheriff's Office as the three award recipients.
“We are very proud of Joreeca,” said Hendersonville Chief Blair Myhand in a news release. “She is an outstanding representative for Hendersonville. She truly models a life in service of others. A trait innate in all police officers.”
“I’m honored to be recognized for doing the right thing for those in my community,” said Officer Dinnall. Officer Dinnall was nominated for providing assistance to a juvenile experiencing a mental health crisis in 2020.
Watch the recipients' stories here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.