Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville say an elderly man who went missing Monday morning has been located and is safe.
According to police, 92-year-old James Ruth went missing Monday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of Balsam Road and Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.
Police say Ruth was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue shirt and a red checkered flannel shirt, dark blue pants and a Korean War Veteran hat.
Police say he left on foot, and could possibly be wearing a light khaki jacket.
Police expressed their gratitude to the public for helping get the word out about Ruth's disappearance.
