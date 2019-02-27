HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department say a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman Wednesday afternoon has been canceled and the woman is safe and sound!
Roma Gail Smith, 69, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the Cardinal Care Center area on W. Allen Street in Hendersonville Wednesday.
Police said Smith was picked up in the area from where she walked away and is now back at the care facility. She evaluated to make sure she was alright upon her return, and has been deemed safe.
Smith is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Smith was last seen wearing a thick red jacket and sweatpants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Putnam with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 67-3025.
