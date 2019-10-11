HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hendersonville police said they have identified one of two people sought after a man was shot multiple times.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the area of 4th Avenue East and Grove Street in Hendersonville.
The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when the police said the driver and rear passenger began shooting him.
The victim fled the car and ran into City Hall.
The victim was then transported to the hospital.
Police said they have identified one suspect as 33-year-old Kenny Lamar Smith Jr. who has been known to live in both Asheville and Charlotte, NC. Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A photo of Smith was not available.
The second suspect has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Malinda Durner with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
