Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville are asking the community to remain vigilant as there have been an increase in vehicle break-ins recently.
Police say in 2019 a total of 42 vehicles have been broken into within the city limits. In June, nine vehicle break-ins have been reported with seven occurring in the last two days.
“Almost all the vehicles were left unlocked and many had items left in plain view for thieves to see,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake. “The police department has increased and intensified patrols, but citizens can help prevent these vehicle related thefts if they take their things out of their vehicles and lock their car doors every time they get out.”
Officers with the Hendersonville Police are stressing the community should always lock their doors and roll up their windows when they park to help reduce the chance of falling victim to a break-in. Police also say that valuables should never be left in plain view.
Reports of suspicious activity should be reported to the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.
