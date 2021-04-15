HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Hendersonville resident and Army veteran announced his run for congressional office today.
Jay Carey announced his run for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District at the Historic Courthouse in Hendersonville.
This seat is currently held by Madison Cawthorn.
Carey served in the Army during Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.
MORE NEWS: US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.