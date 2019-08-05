HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Did you know August 17 is National Honey Bee Day?
Well, Hendersonville wants to invite you to celebrate in Bee City, USA!
The celebrations will kick off on August 17 and continuing through September's Monarch Month, which celebrates our other pollinators, butterflies.
The educational events are being offered to help citizens learn more about pollinators, bees, and the annual monarch butterfly migration, that WNC is home to.
Across the U.S. during September monarch butterflies gather and begin their annual flight toward Mexico. Across Western North Carolina citizens can see them flitting about during the course of their southbound migration, a spokesperson with the event says.
AUGUST EVENTS
Honey Tasting & Beekeeper Talk
Saturday, August 17, 9 – 9:45 AM
Presented by: The Park at Flat Rock
The Park’s beekeeper, Will Garvey, will present this tasting and talk. He will offer samples of honey harvested from different geographic areas to demonstrate how the flavor of honey can vary based where the bees live and work. Included will be a taste of honey from the Park’s own hive. Garvey will discuss the nectar-gathering cycle of bees and describe how honey is extracted and processed by beekeepers.
Location: Staton Pavilion, The Park at Flat Rock, 55 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock
Audience Served: All ages (children must have a parent/guardian present)
Cost: Free
Registration: None required
Saturday, August 17, 9 AM – Noon
Presented by: Bullington Gardens
Pawpaws are the largest edible tree fruit native to North America and were a favorite fruit in old-time orchards. The pawpaw is making a resurgence in popularity according to Craig Mauney, Area Specialized Extension Agent, pawpaw aficionado, and farmer. Mauney will celebrate the pawpaw with information on cultivation techniques and various uses for the fruit. A tasting of prepared foods using pawpaw fruit will be offered. Pawpaws are valuable to pollinators because their fetid flowers are pollinated by some of the less appreciated insects such as flies and beetles. The trees are also the sole host plant for gorgeous Zebra Swallowtail butterflies.
Location: Bullington Gardens, 95 Upper Red Oak Trail, Hendersonville
Audience Served: Adults
Cost: $25
Registration: Limited to 50 participants. Call 828- 698-6104 or register online.
Conserving Carolina Speaker Series: Butterflies in Your Backyard
Presented by: Conserving Carolina
Saturday, August 17, 10:30 AM - Noon
Brad Nelson will discuss the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, different types of milkweed common in our area, and which milkweeds and gardening techniques are likely to attract monarchs. An explanation of migration routes and when to expect monarchs in this area will be included. Brad has been involved with Monarch Watch and the University of Kansas tagging program for five years. He raises monarchs from January to September and releases about 150 tagged butterflies for their journey to Mexico.
Location: Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve, 179 Wood Thrush Lane, Mill Spring, NC
Audience Served: All ages
Cost: Free
Registration: None required
Saturday, August 17, 1 - 6 PM to benefit Bring the Hive Alive!
Celebrate National Honey Bee Day at the inaugural Bee Bold Festival. Bold Rock Hard Cidery in Mills River is partnering with Hendersonville Bee City USA to raise awareness of the role of honey bees and other pollinators, especially as a crucial member of the apple industry in Henderson County. Live music by Jake Burns from 2-5pm, vendors, honey tastings, educational workshops, observation bee hives, plant sale, and other fun activities. Participating partners include Carolina Bee Farm, BeeHaven Gardens, Bullington Gardens, Hands On! Children’s Museum, Cornerstone Tea, Mills River Farmers Market, Henderson County Beekeepers Association, and more. Bold Rock will feature the Ginger Bee Cocktail, a delightful blend of lemon juice, local honey, and Bold Rock’s Ginger Cider. $1 from each cocktail sold will be donated directly to the Bring the Hive Alive initiative. Starting at 1 pm, each guest will receive one complimentary limited edition ‘Bee Bold’ pint glass with the purchase of a cocktail (non-alcoholic available, too). Limit one per guest while supplies last.
Location: Bold Rock Hard Cider - Mills River Cidery, 72 School House Rd., Mills River
Audience Served: All ages
Cost: Free
Registration: None required
Saturday, August 31, 9 – 11 AM
Presented by: Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
Wildlife educators will explore the world of monarch butterflies from a child’s point of view, discussing the incredible annual migration and conservation efforts to aid this extraordinary species of butterfly.
Location: Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, 1401 Fish Hatchery Rd., Pisgah Forest
Audience Served: Ages 4-7
Cost: Free
Registration: Limited to 18 participants. Register online at the event link below.
Saturday, August 31, 1 – 3 PM
Presented by: Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
Wildlife educators will explore the world of monarch butterflies from a young person’s point of view, discussing the incredible annual migration and conservation efforts to aid this extraordinary species of butterfly.
Location: Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, 1401 Fish Hatchery Rd., Pisgah Forest
Audience Served: Ages 8-13.
Cost: Free
Registration: Limited to 18 participants. Register online at the event link below.
Butterflies and Monarchs Nature Walk
Saturday, August 31, 9 AM
Presented by: The Park at Flat Rock
The Park’s naturalist will host an informative nature walk focusing on butterflies and monarchs.
Location: The Park at Flat Rock, 55 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock
Audience Served: All ages (children must have a parent/guardian present)
Cost: Free
Registration: None required
September Events
Pollinator Workshop: Monarchs, Milkweed & More!
Tuesday, September 10, 6 – 7:30 PM
Presented by: Sow True Seed
As part of Sow True Seed's 2019 Educational Series, Milkweed Meadows Farm presents a workshop on the life cycle and habitat needs of monarch butterflies. Learn about the unique flower structure of milkweeds, identify native milkweed species in western NC, see milkweed seed harvesting and propagating methods, and discover other species in the milkweed community.
Location: Sow True Seed, 243 Haywood St, Asheville
Audience Served: Adults
Cost: TBA
Registration: TBA
Planting for Pollinators (Henderson County Beekeepers Association Monthly Meeting. Open to the Public)
Monday, September 16, 7 – 9 PM
Presented by: Henderson County Beekeepers Association
During the program portion of the meeting, Bee City USA – Hendersonville Coordinator Kim Bailey, will show how to create gardens to meet the habitat needs of honey bees, native bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Using native and locally suited plants as examples, Kim will discuss specific characteristics (shape, structure, color, odor, bloom time, nectar composition, pollen traits, etc.) of flowers adapted to attract particular types of pollinators. Also learn how to support pollinators year-round and throughout their various life stages by planting host plants for local butterfly species including monarchs, swallowtails, and fritillaries; creating nesting sites for native bees; and providing overwintering habitats.
Location: Henderson County Center, NC Cooperative Extension, 100 Jackson Park Rd, Hendersonville
Audience Served: All ages
Cost: Free
Registration: None required
Saturday, September 28, 10 AM – 4 PM
Presented by: The North Carolina Arboretum
Millions of monarch butterflies travel more than 2,000 miles from across North America to Mexico each fall, where they cluster in about a dozen small areas. Unfortunately, the monarch population declined from 556 million in 2004 to a historic low of 33.5 million in 2014. This is due to the butterflies’ dramatic loss of habitat and food sources, including the milkweed plant. As part of a national effort to reverse the decline of monarch butterflies, The North Carolina Arboretum will host its fifth annual Monarch Butterfly Day on Saturday, September 28, inside the Education Center and throughout the gardens. Participants will learn ways to help monarch butterflies, may purchase milkweed plants, can create make-and-take butterfly crafts, and witness monarch butterfly releases.
Location: The North Carolina Arboretum Education Center, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville
Audience Served: All ages
Cost: Free event. Standard Arboretum parking fees apply ($14 per personal vehicle). Parking is free for Arboretum Society members.
Registration: None required
Bring the Hive Alive! Downtown Bee Mural Initiative
Funds are being raised to create a way-larger-than-life-size bee mural on the downtown building of Hands On! Children’s Museum in Hendersonville. The mural will be painted by the nonprofit national organization The Good of the Hive. Bee City USA - Hendersonville is partnering with Hands On! Children’s Museum, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, community members and The Good of the Hive.
Location: The mural will be painted on the Hands On! Building facing the Azalea Parking Lot.
Questions: Email beecityhendersonville@gmail.com or call 828-697-8333 ext.223
