HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Hendersonville Water and Sewer issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Fletcher Area.
Officials said this advisory includes areas along Highway 25, Cane Creek Road, Mills Gap Road, Hoopers Creek Road and Howard Gap Road. According to officials, a utility company ruptured a water line on Crane Creek Road and caused a larger outage. Officials said crews were able to repair the break. However, they issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.
According to officials, periods of low to no water pressure increase the risk for bacteria. Hendersonville Water and Sewer staff will collect bacteriological samples as the city's water distribution system is restored.
Officials stated that boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms in the water. They advise customers to boil all water used for human and animal consumption.
This advisory will remain in effect until the bacterial samples are returned. For more information, customers can visit the city's website at Outages and Boil Water Advisories.
