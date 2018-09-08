HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police said a woman was arrested after being caught camera vandalizing a man's Jeep.
DJ Harrington was working the Apple Festival in downtown Hendersonville when his friend sent him a message.
“I got a text from a friend that knew it was my Jeep. It said my Jeep got vandalized and I immediately went down to check it out,” DJ Harrington said.
When he got to his Jeep, he couldn't believe what he saw.
"A lady went and got a sharpie marker then wrote that I’m a murderer and that we murder animals," Harrington said.
The word 'murderer' was scribbled in big, black letters all over the car.
His car was parked on Main Street and easy to spot, but that didn't stop the woman from getting caught writing the messages on his car.
Hendersonville Police said the woman caught on camera is Carolyn Elisius.
Harrington said he doesn't know her or her motive for doing what she did.
His best guess, "She didn't like hunting or the Bible," Harrington said.
Harrington's Jeep is marked with the Cross Trail Outfitters logo, a local Christian organization that ministers to children and teens through hunting and fishing.
"I would have a hard time thinking someone could argue that I’m teaching these kids bad things," Harrington said, "Yeah, we hunt, but we teach them so much more than that. We teach them respect and responsibility."
Police said Carolyn Elisius is charged with damage to property and is currently out on bond.
“I can forgive her but I still believe she should be punished for her sins, so whatever the law says the punishment is, I believe she should get," Harrington said.
A local shop, Cooper Complete, volunteered to remove the markings from Harrington's Jeep. He said it's back on the road and looks as good as new.
