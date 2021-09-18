Hendrick Motorsports is in a precarious position heading into first playoff elimination round. Both Alex Bowman and William Byron begin Saturday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway below the cutline and in danger of not advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be cut from the 16-driver field. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, also a Hendrick driver, isn't safe, either. He's only got a 19-point cushion. Regular-season champion Kyle Larson has already clinched a second-round berth, as has Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on consecutive JGR wins to open the playoffs.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.